Putin, Trump Have Similar Approach to International Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s approaches to international relations are very similar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ABC News in an interview.

Putin and Trump "both insist on their priority as national interest. And they understand pretty well that sometimes it is in your national interest to conduct good relationship with a counterpart, ensuring that those relationships are mutually beneficial and ensuring that, that you are really ready to take into account each other's concern. This is a great similarity between them," Peskov said.

Peskov said that US-Russian relations were at their low, but Russia was ready for dialogue.

"We understand that they — the present administration still needs time to be more precise in formulating their main ideas in terms of Russia. It is very dangerous for us to have these low relations. But we hope for the best and we are ready for the best," Peskov said.

He added that one of the ways to facilitate an improvement in the countries' relations was to organize a meeting between Putin and Trump.