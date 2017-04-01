Register
07:21 GMT +301 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016

    Change in US Stance on Syria Is 'What Trump Promised and Americans Voted for'

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Politics
    Get short URL
    115250

    The White House statement that Washington should no longer try to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad marked the recognition of Middle East realities by US policymakers at last, former Department of State diplomat Anthony Salvia told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said the United States should accept the political reality with respect to Assad and focus on eliminating the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia.

    “Finally, we have a US president guided by a realistic assessment of US interests and the situation ‘on the ground’ rather than [by] the dictates of ideology," Salvia told Sputnik.

    Salvia noted that President Donald Trump promised throughout his election campaign last year to abandon the long-established US policies of promoting regime change across the Middle East and elsewhere in the name of democracy and human rights.

    “The White House's acknowledgment of reality in Syria is a significant development,” Salvia claimed.

    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    White House Comment on Syria Means US Admits Reality on Assad - Ex-Diplomat
    Spicer’s statement reflected the emerging recognition in Washington that Assad’s government in Damascus had not threatened or attacked the United States whereas Islamist extremist groups such as Daesh and al-Qaeda were fiercely antagonistic to it, Salvia pointed out.

    This new, more realistic policy angered regime change hawks among liberals and neoconservatives on both the American Left and Right but it was popular with the mainstream population, Salvia observed.

    Islamic State fighters fire their weapons during clashes with the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces in Manbij, in Aleppo province, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/
    US Faces 'Difficult Decisions' on Daesh in Syria, Ready to Work With Turkey
    “The Democrats and not a few Republicans are not happy about this, but change is what Trump promised and Americans voted for. Clearly in the case of Syria, change is in the offing, indeed has already happened,” he said.

    Salvia recalled that Assad had always protected the Christian community in Syria, though over the past six years it had been devastated by Islamist forces in the country’s civil war.

    “It never made sense for the United States to seek to overthrow one of the main defenders of Christianity in the Middle East, and to do so by sending arms to evil groups like al-Qaeda — the people who carried out the September 11, 2001 attack on the US,” he said.

    Salvia suggested Trump should follow up the positive change he had made in Syria in the US national interest by withdrawing the Treaty that would allow Montenegro to join NATO.

    Anthony Salvia was Special Adviser to the US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs under President Ronald Reagan, director of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Moscow bureau, and is a Partner at Global Strategic Communications Group.

    Related:

    Daesh Tries to Bait US-Led Coalition Into Damaging Syria's Tabqa Dam
    Trump's Shift on Assad Gives Hope to Syria, Prompts McCain's Resentment
    No Evidence Proving German Servicemen Violated Int’l Law in Syria
    Tags:
    change, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok