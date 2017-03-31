Register
19:13 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    uropean Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

    EU's Juncker Engages in War of Words Against Trump, Threatens to Support Texit

    © REUTERS/ VINCENT KESSLER
    Politics
    Get short URL
    856515

    President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker criticized United States President Donald Trump for his vocal support for Brexit.

    "The newly elected US president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same," Juncker said, speaking at the conference of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Malta.

    "If he goes on like that I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas, in the United States of America," the politician added.

    Earlier, Juncker already criticized the White House for its policy towards the EU, saying that the Trump administration did not know the bloc "in detail" and details are what really matters in Europe.

    Martin Schulz
    © Flickr/ Martin Schulz
    Trump's Apparent Siding With Brexit Undermines Europe - Schulz
    Commenting on Brexit, Juncker also said that it is not the "end" but a "new beginning" for the EU.

    Trump and some European leaders have long been known to have different views on a number of issues.

    For example, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump several times exchanged criticism over opposing views on migration. Merkel slammed Trump's travel ban. Meanwhile, Trump criticized her migration policy and his praise for UK’s "smart" decision to "get out" of the EU.

    "I think we, the Europeans, have our fate in our own hands. I will continue pressing for intensive and most importantly forward-looking cooperation between the 27 member states," Merkel told in January.

    During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly voiced his support for the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union, saying that UK voters "took back their country."

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Germany Pushes for 'Hard Brexit' to Deter Further EU Losses
    Brexit Talks to Prove Difficult, 'Confrontational' - EU Council Chief
    Trump's Plan for US Economic Protectionism Could Lead to EU Opposition
    European Commission Expects Brexit, Trump to Be Chief Risks to EU Economy
    Tags:
    Brexit, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      topolcats
      Jean-Claude Juncker is talking like an imbecile......The hypothesis is the EU is desperate to give the impression the EU will not implode when it fact it will!
    • Reply
      Mother Gorilla
      As if any American president ever knew about Europe... and Brexit is a new beginning alright, the beginning of the end of the EU.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jameskees
      The "European Union REGIME" showing its true face !!!
    • Reply
      alkov
      As a matter of fact GB should have never been invited to begin with, it was a Trojan Horse. All political problems in Europa are caused by GB, always have been, always will be. The idea is basic - to keep Russia and Germany at each other throats, because, if those two cooperate, it will finally spell the end of the pirate British Empire (this includes the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand).
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok