EU's Juncker Engages in War of Words Against Trump, Threatens to Support Texit

"The newly elected US president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same," Juncker said, speaking at the conference of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Malta.

"If he goes on like that I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas, in the United States of America," the politician added.

Earlier, Juncker already criticized the White House for its policy towards the EU, saying that the Trump administration did not know the bloc "in detail" and details are what really matters in Europe.

Commenting on Brexit, Juncker also said that it is not the "end" but a "new beginning" for the EU.

Trump and some European leaders have long been known to have different views on a number of issues.

For example, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump several times exchanged criticism over opposing views on migration. Merkel slammed Trump's travel ban. Meanwhile, Trump criticized her migration policy and his praise for UK’s "smart" decision to "get out" of the EU.

"I think we, the Europeans, have our fate in our own hands. I will continue pressing for intensive and most importantly forward-looking cooperation between the 27 member states," Merkel told in January.

During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly voiced his support for the United Kingdom's separation from the European Union, saying that UK voters "took back their country."

