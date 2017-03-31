UK Rules Out Return to Usual Business With Russia at Current Moment

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville London Backs Sanctions on Russia - UK Foreign Ministry Official

LONDON (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom and Russia could cooperate on Syrian settlement and maintain dialogue on the countries, where Moscow has a substantial influence, Fallon added.

"There is a pattern of interference by Russia in different parts… that needs us to be, when we engage with Russia, weary of what Russia is up to, and that is why there cannot be at the moment any return to business as usual with Russia," Fallon said at the joint press conference with his US counterpart James Mattis.

On March 9, the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) of the UK House of Commons released a report about London's relations with Moscow. The lawmakers said that it was necessary to start a dialogue with Russia in a number of spheres, such as fight against terrorism. At the same time, the FAC considered that the United Kingdom should maintain pressure on Russia over the situation in Syria and the issue of Crimea.

The relations between Moscow and the West soured after Washington, Brussels and their allies accused Russia of fueling tensions in eastern Ukraine, which Russia repeatedly denied, and refused to recognize the legitimacy of the referendum which led to Crimea's reunification with Russia.