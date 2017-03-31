Register
    The Moscow Kremlin towers. (File)

    Russia-US Relations 'Probably Worse' Than During Cold War - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    18410

    The Russia-US relations are probably even worse now than during the Cold War, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with US television network ABC News on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that the relations are at such a low level due to the actions of the current presidential administration.

    "New Cold War? Well, maybe even worse… taking into account the actions of the present presidential administration in Washington," Peskov said when asked by the anchorman whether Russia and the United States were in a new Cold War.

    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    With New Sanctions, Obama's Administration 'Plants a Bomb Under Trump's Ties With Russia'
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump could facilitate an improvement in the countries' historically low relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with US television Friday.

    "I think if two presidents meet each other, if they exchange views and if they decide that they want to re-establish dialogue, then there will be a chance for our bilateral relations to get better," Peskov said.

    Earlier, Russian officials said that Moscow-Washington ties have reached the lowest level since the Cold War under the Barack Obama administration.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    New Sanctions Against Russia 'Part of a Deal Between Trump, US Establishment'
    Last week, the United States imposed sanctions against eight Russian companies in connection with the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA). In particular, the sanctions have been imposed against the 150th Aircraft Repair Plant, Aviaexport, Bazalt, Kolomna Design Bureau of Machine-Building, Rosoboronexport, Ulyanovsk Higher Aviation Academy of Civil Aviation, Ural Training Center for Civil Aviation, and the Zhukovskiy and Gagarin Academy.

    Commenting on the move, a representative of the US State Department told Sputnik that the decision was made during the final days of Barack Obama’s presidency.

      Darrell R
      The Washington opposition to anything that resembles peace is insane and dangerous. Completely unnecessary.
