MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that the relations are at such a low level due to the actions of the current presidential administration.
"New Cold War? Well, maybe even worse… taking into account the actions of the present presidential administration in Washington," Peskov said when asked by the anchorman whether Russia and the United States were in a new Cold War.
"I think if two presidents meet each other, if they exchange views and if they decide that they want to re-establish dialogue, then there will be a chance for our bilateral relations to get better," Peskov said.
Earlier, Russian officials said that Moscow-Washington ties have reached the lowest level since the Cold War under the Barack Obama administration.
Commenting on the move, a representative of the US State Department told Sputnik that the decision was made during the final days of Barack Obama’s presidency.
The Washington opposition to anything that resembles peace is insane and dangerous. Completely unnecessary.
