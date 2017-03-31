US Envoy Ratney Discussed US-Russia Role in Syria With Opposition Group

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Cairo platform met with Ratney on Thursday.

"We discussed the Russian-American role and what the interests of the Americans are, which are in the three stages of fighting terrorism and calming the military situation, in order to open the way forward political process and the completion of the political agreement," Khalidi said.

He added that the US special envoy "stressed that what they are working on is an agreement that preserves the dignity of the Syrian people and achieves justice."

Ratney also emphasized the talks in Geneva need to be direct.

Until now, the negotiations are mediated by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura

Cairo platform of the Syrian opposition positively assesses the work of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Khalidi told Sputnik.

"De Mistura was successful in the last round and he did a breakthrough in the talks and knew how to adjust the rhythm between America and Russia, and was able to engage in procedural discussions and practically start a discussion of the four baskets. This round was calm media-wise, but active technically-wise," Khalidi said.

The four baskets are governance, constitution, elections and counterterrorism.