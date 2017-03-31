Over Half of Brexit Leave Voters Don't Mind Seeing Death Penalty Brought Back

A survey conducted by YouGov, an international research organization, has found that 53 percent of Leave voters would like to see the death penalty brought back once Britain officially leaves the EU.

According @YouGov, 53% of Leave voters in the UK would like to see the death penalty reintroduced#Brexit #Article50https://t.co/024pKXmEdD pic.twitter.com/D3L9qruWT6 — Statista UK (@Statista_UK) March 31, 2017

​The UK Prime Minister Theresa May triggered a two-year countdown to Britain's breach with Europe on March 29, by serving notice to Brussels that she intends to end the 44-year relationship.

The Prime Minister invoked the EU's Article 50, the vehicle by which the UK will leave the European Union (EU) and said that this moment was truly "historic."

52 percent of Britons voted to leave the EU in the referendum and it symbolized the start of a new chapter in British relations with Brussels.

The poll surveyed 2,060 people and found that at least 40 percent of those who voted to leave the EU would like to see the return of capital punishment and for it to be reintroduced once the UK officially breaks from the EU. Only 14 percent of those who voted to remain in the UK would want to see the return of the death penalty in a post-Brexit future.

53% of leave voters surveyed by @YouGov would bring back the death penalty! I'm utterly god smacked by that stat! #brexitday https://t.co/ziCTFNARxE — Laurie O'Connor (@lozconnor) March 29, 2017

The last hanging in the UK, which took place on August 13, 1964, was of Peter Anthony Allen, who was hanged at Walton Prison in Liverpool and Gwynnw Owen Evans, at Strangways Prison in Manchester. They were both executed for the murder of John Alan West in 1963.

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall last year said he would call for a referendum on bringing back the death penalty if "enough" people signed a petition for it.

"I've been quite open that I believe in capital punishment for the killers of children, which is what the majority of the British people think," Nuttall said in a recent interview.

Paul Nuttall MEP on @LBC "If there was a referendum on the death penalty for child killers I would vote in favour" — Paul Nuttall (@paulnuttallukip) January 6, 2017​

The survey also found that 52 percent of those who voted to leave the EU would like blue passports as opposed to the red ones currently in existence. Only 16 percent of Remainers would like blue passports.