Register
13:09 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Crimeans celebrate Russia's National Flag Day at the Lenin Square in Simferopol

    UKIP Notes Peace, Lack of Discrimination in Crimea After Visit to Peninsula

    © Sputnik/ Maks Vetrov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    211330

    Richard Wood, a member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), witnessed peace, order, and an absence of any form of violence or discrimination in Crimea whilst visiting the peninsula earlier in March as part of an international delegation, the politician told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 19, a delegation consisting of around 20 individuals, including members of the European Parliament, politicians from EU member states, CIS countries and Latin America arrived in Crimea for a three-day visit. The group was given a tour through local sights and held meetings with regional authorities.

    The Black Sea coast and Mount Ayu-Dag in Gurzuf.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Crimea May Be Recognized as Part of Russia by Eastern Germany’s Local Parliament

    "I wanted to see the situation in Crimea and I was absolutely delighted. I saw the people wanting to be a part of the Russian Federation. That is what came over to me strongly. I never heard of anybody saying that they have been put down, they were repressed or had difficulties with the Russian authorities. For a very long time now the West has had a very shortsighted policy towards Russia. When I was in Crimea, I have never seen a policeman on streets, I have never seen a soldier, no civil disorder, nothing of that sort," Richard Wood said.

    Crimea split from Ukraine to rejoin Russia in March 2014 following a referendum in which over 96 percent of voters supported the move. Western authorities and media labeled the vote an illegal "annexation." Moscow has stated that the referendum fully complied with international law.

    Commenting on anti-Russia sanctions introduced over Ukraine crisis, the British politician said he was puzzled by the fact that they were still in place, as Moscow had already fulfilled its obligations under the Minsk II agreement. He urged the West to immediately lift sanctions and engage in direct talks with Moscow.

    Anders Fogh Rasmussen (file)
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Ex-NATO Chief Thinks Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis May Be Expanded

    Another UKIP member, Nigel Sussman, who also visited Crimea, told Sputnik on Wednesday that he intended to write an open letter to UK Prime Minister Theresa May calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia.

    "I will support Nigel Sussman in this, absolutely, but we need to go further than that, we need to get a hold of a new president in America and ask Donald Trump to lift sanctions now. Russia, from what we can see, has complied with the requirements of Minsk II and there is no need for sanctions to be in place," Wood stated.

    Brussels, accusing Moscow of meddling in the 2014 Ukrainian crisis, imposed anti-Russian sanctions that have been renewed several times. Russia denied any involvement and responded with countermeasures.

    Moscow has repeatedly claimed it was counterproductive to link sanctions with the fulfillment of the Minsk ceasefire agreements of February 2015, as Russia was not a party to the conflict between Kiev forces and local residents, the latter of which refused to recognize the new government implemented in 2014, following what many consider to be a coup.

    The Minsk deal stipulates durable ceasefire and weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in southeastern Ukraine, as well as constitutional reforms that include the devolution of more powers to the region, and the granting of a special status to the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      I wonder if they had also visited Ukraine and could say the same. With regards peace, tolerance, and no police or military on the streets, let alone NAZIs?

      It is nice to see Crimea starting to get a voice on the Internatonal Stage.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Crimea is Ukraine. UKIP? Is that the amazingly important party of fascists that has NO members of parliament? Funny how russians are desperate to quote fascists. They are russia's only friends
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
    And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok