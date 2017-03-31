Register
11:39 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian flag. (File)

    India Reacts Insulting National Flag in China

    © AFP 2017/ ARUN SANKAR
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9821

    India has said that its national flag should be respected following popular outrage at the disrespect shown to the Indian flag by a Chinese employee of the Chinese mobile phone company Oppo at its facility near New Delhi.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — A Chinese staff member of Oppo had allegedly torn a poster with a picture of the Indian flag at Oppo's Noida unit. Soon after, hundreds of people including workers and local residents held a massive protest outside the Oppo office demanding action against the Chinese national.

    New Delhi, India
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India to Investigate Mob Attack on Nigerian Students Near New Delhi

    "The national symbols should be respected everywhere in the world and that, of course, need not be stressed," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay told the media on Thursday.

    Operations at the Oppo unit in Noida remained suspended even as local police were scouring CCTV footage of the Oppo office as part of the investigation.

    "The relevant authorities are investigating the matter and steps will be taken in accordance with the law. As far as we understand, the company has also taken action in this matter. Further, Chinese Foreign Ministry has also issued a statement in this regard," Baglay said.

    Japan
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Not So Welcome: 40% of Foreigners Feel Discriminated in Japan

    Sensing the gravity of the situation, Oppo sacked the Chinese employee who tore the flag and issued a statement, saying that company has zero tolerance for such matters.

    "Based on the recent incident and after thorough investigation with the concerned authorities, we have found that a worker discarded the Indian flag from the table during regular external material check. Oppo India regrets this unfortunate incident and reaffirms that this is an individuals' behavior that in no way represents our company's position. We have taken strict action in terminating the individual and continue working very closely with the authorities on the matter," the Oppo statement said.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang had referred to the incident. "We hope it can be properly resolved as soon as possible. The Chinese government has always asked Chinese companies and their staff to respect local laws and regulations as well as customs and traditions when they do business overseas. At the same time, we hope that the host countries can protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and their staff in accordance with law," Kang said.

    Tags:
    flag, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Space Technology of the Future: Exploring Near-Earth and Deep Space
    Space Technology of the Future: Exploring Near-Earth and Deep Space
    George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
    And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok