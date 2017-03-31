India Reacts Insulting National Flag in China

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — A Chinese staff member of Oppo had allegedly torn a poster with a picture of the Indian flag at Oppo's Noida unit. Soon after, hundreds of people including workers and local residents held a massive protest outside the Oppo office demanding action against the Chinese national.

© AP Photo/ Manish Swarup India to Investigate Mob Attack on Nigerian Students Near New Delhi

"The national symbols should be respected everywhere in the world and that, of course, need not be stressed," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay told the media on Thursday.

Operations at the Oppo unit in Noida remained suspended even as local police were scouring CCTV footage of the Oppo office as part of the investigation.

"The relevant authorities are investigating the matter and steps will be taken in accordance with the law. As far as we understand, the company has also taken action in this matter. Further, Chinese Foreign Ministry has also issued a statement in this regard," Baglay said.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Oppo sacked the Chinese employee who tore the flag and issued a statement, saying that company has zero tolerance for such matters.

"Based on the recent incident and after thorough investigation with the concerned authorities, we have found that a worker discarded the Indian flag from the table during regular external material check. Oppo India regrets this unfortunate incident and reaffirms that this is an individuals' behavior that in no way represents our company's position. We have taken strict action in terminating the individual and continue working very closely with the authorities on the matter," the Oppo statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang had referred to the incident. "We hope it can be properly resolved as soon as possible. The Chinese government has always asked Chinese companies and their staff to respect local laws and regulations as well as customs and traditions when they do business overseas. At the same time, we hope that the host countries can protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and their staff in accordance with law," Kang said.