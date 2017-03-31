Job Offer for Russian-Speaking Extras in NATO Drills Means Preparation for War

© AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis US Military Says NATO Drills Involving Russian Extras Not Mission Rehearsals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The job offer, published on the official web portal of Berlin on Sunday, calls for Russian "role players" for North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO ) and US Army training drills

"I believe that we of course should make a presentation with both the Russia-NATO Council, the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, because this kind of information clearly means hostile intentions to prepare military actions against Russia despite public assertions to the opposite," Alexei Pushkov said.

German Optronic HR company confirmed on Thursday posting ads offering Russian speaking extras a daily 88-120 euros ($94-$129) for pretending to be farmers, shop owners and other improvised local residents in fictitious villages set up at the Hohenfels training grounds for upcoming April 28-May 15 NATO drills.

According to Pushkov, the search for Russian-speaking crowd for the NATO drills shows that the Alliance has plans to train servicemen for combat missions on territories with predominantly Russia speaking population.

"There are few such territories — eastern Ukraine and Russia itself," the lawmaker added.

According to the chairman of the Russian upper house of the parliament's Defense and Security Committee, Viktor Ozerov, the NATO-US plans to hold drills in Germany with the participation of the Russian-speaking extras are an attempt to put pressure on their own lawmakers and people to obtain grounds for NATO expansion in Eastern Europe.

"All these things are being done to justify NATO's moves to enhance presence in the east, deploy foreign military hardware in the Baltics and missile defense systems in Eastern Europe," Ozerov told Sputnik.