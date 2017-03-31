MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during a visit to Ankara that the "long-term status" of Assad should be decided by the Syrian people.
США уже не считают отстранение Асада своим приоритетом в Сирии. Этот сдвиг — признание его силы и отказа от провалившейся политики Обамы.— Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) March 30, 2017
"The US no longer considers the removal of Assad their priority in Syria. This shift is a recognition of his power and the rejection of the failed Obama policy," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov stressed on Wednesday that Russia will not discuss the future of Assad with the United States, as it is an issue solely for the Syrian people to resolve.
