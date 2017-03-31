US Senators Get Lesson on Twitter Trolls at Costly Russian Interference Hearing

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, in his opening remarks, asserted that the hearing would provide a "foundational understanding of the problem."
Once again, however, evidence primarily consisted of speculation, and appeared to fall short.
“Russian propaganda outlets like RT and Sputnik successfully produced and peddled disinformation to American audiences” in favor of the campaign of Donald Trump, Vice Chairman Mark Warner asserted in his remarks, as if it was a well documented and proven fact.
“This Russian 'propaganda on steroids' was designed to poison the national conversation in America.”
“It is the totality of Russian efforts in plain sight — to mislead, to misinform, to exaggerate — that is more convincing than any cyber evidence. RT, internet trolls, fake news and so on, are an integral part of Russian foreign policy today,” Rumer claimed.
Roy Godson, a former Georgetown University professor still apparently stuck in the Cold War era, continuously referred to Russia as "the Soviets." He did admit that there is little evidence that Russia attempted to change vote tallies.
Former FBI agent Clinton Watts offered testimony about how "trolls" will push hashtags and stories on Twitter until they make it into the top 10 trending items — forcing mainstream media to cover the topic. Stating the obvious, he explained that once information gets on to Twitter’s trending list it will gain organic traction.
"This past week we observed social media campaigns targeting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hoping to foment further unrest amongst US democratic institutions," Watts testified.
Many US Trump supporters took to Twitter following his comments to declare that the former agent was giving Russia credit for their efforts, as prominent supporters of the president have long voiced displeasure with Ryan.
Watts urged mainstream traditional media to boycott WikiLeaks, so that “Russian influence dies on the vine.”
He also claimed that the efforts did not just target Clinton during the primaries, but other politicians as well — specifically including Senator Marco Rubio, who was sitting on the panel.
"They were in full swing during both the Republican and Democratic primary season — and may have helped sink the hopes of candidates more hostile to Russian interests long before the field narrowed," Watts claimed. "Senator Rubio, in my opinion, you anecdotally suffered from these efforts."
"Former members of my presidential campaign team who had access to the internal information of my presidential campaign were targeted by IP addresses with an unknown location within Russia," Rubio said Thursday. "That effort was unsuccessful.”
“I would also inform the committee within the last 24 hours, at 10:45 a.m. yesterday, a second attempt was made, again, against former members of my presidential campaign team who had access to our internal information — again targeted from an IP address from an unknown location in Russia. And that effort was also unsuccessful."
Following the hearing, Rubio was asked by Sputnik News whether he was able to verify the person was actually in Russia and not just using a VPN to show a Russian address. He paused for an extended moment before answering.
— Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) March 30, 2017
“I’m going to stay with what I said in the committee and not outline anything further,” Rubio told Sputnik News, measuring his words carefully. “We’ve turned it over to the appropriate authorities and we’ll go from there.”
Earlier this month, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Vladimir Putin, told CNN that “hysteria in official Washington and in the American media” is harming relations between the two nations. He also vehemently denied Russian involvement in election-related hacking.
“This is unimaginable and someone has to say — all this is not true. We have to be sober, let’s come to our minds,” Peskov added.
On Tuesday, Burr and Warner spoke to reporters about their investigation.
Burr, a Republican, announced that seven staffers are working full time on the probe, compared to three on the Benghazi investigation. The smaller investigation into the 2012 attack cost American taxpayers over $7 million.
"This one's one of the biggest investigations that the Hill has seen in my tenure here,” Burr said.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Americans have become insane idiots and dangerous ones.Putin for world leader. Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete Limbaugh said that Waner claimed Clinton's collapse at the 911 ceremony, was a simple stumble, and Russian news made it into fake news by saying she was ill and fainted. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Well, all I can say is that Sputnik had always been pro-Hillary, as anybody can tell just by reading the site, which I had always assumed it was due to Hillary selling to Russia 20% of US uranium. I mean, if I were Russian I would support a person who does exactly that. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete None of this has to do with Russia and everything to do with attempting to reverse election results based upon groundless anti-evidence. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, she has fainted, vomited yellow stuff in a glass, could not stop coughing, had seizures, and had to be thrown into a van like a side of beef.
jj42
jas
elsa.zardini
support
If in effect the Dems get what they want which is a refutation of election results this past November, IMO they do not have the firepower both literal and figurative to back up their claims to hegemony. The tactics they are employing too closely resemble the very McCarthyism but worse that they overtly decry. No constituency would stand for it.
To take office on that basis would result in far worse effects on national stability than if the Dems had won the election.
This also ought to be taken as a measure of the extent of fear Left and certain Right politicians have of open audits of their individual financial and political ties in truth and in depth, as such turmoil always generate.
Either outcome will be a terminal proposition for the Dem-initiated Grand Inquisition Liar Squad as well as for those referred to as RINO's (Republicans In Name Only) as the invisible elephant in the room is the extent of the links to the cartels and to both Arab and Soros money in brown envelopes which dominate present American political life now. Once this issue is settled the latter will be addressed. In many ways this "Russians under our beds" fantasy is a delaying action to forestall such investigations.
Lastly, the MSM & their affiliates the entertainment industry are going broke and for all the right reasons. The substantive philosophical reason though is that they are duplicating the mistake poor Gracie Fields made at a time when she directly competed with Vera Lynn as Great Britain's sweetheart. Gracie acted in a film which was a vehicle for her songs which was also overtly pro-Franco whilst the Spanish Civil War was still raging and the outcome uncertain at the very time the working & middle classes of the world was gearing up to take down fascism on the battlefield.
A-listers now are doing the same sort of foot-shooting in backing Hillary (and the EU and the UK Remainers). Today's left-wing gatekeepers as with the old-school 30's fascists therefore can look forward to becoming overnight permanent excludees outside the very electrified fence they erected, if I may be allowed to hazard a double-entendre drollery.
