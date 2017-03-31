Register
02:32 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner

    US Senators Get Lesson on Twitter Trolls at Costly Russian Interference Hearing

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    875830

    Titled "Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns," the Senate Intelligence Committee’s rare public hearing on Thursday was promoted with a promise to provide details on how the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, in his opening remarks, asserted that the hearing would provide a "foundational understanding of the problem."

    Once again, however, evidence primarily consisted of speculation, and appeared to fall short.

    “Russian propaganda outlets like RT and Sputnik successfully produced and peddled disinformation to American audiences” in favor of the campaign of Donald Trump, Vice Chairman Mark Warner asserted in his remarks, as if it was a well documented and proven fact.

    “This Russian 'propaganda on steroids' was designed to poison the national conversation in America.”

    FBI Director James Comey, left, joined by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, right, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Dozen Most Insane Statements From US Congress’ Hearing on ‘Russian Spying’
    Eugene Rumer, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the US National Intelligence Council, claimed that "fake news" and "trolls" are an "integral part of Russian foreign policy."

    “It is the totality of Russian efforts in plain sight — to mislead, to misinform, to exaggerate — that is more convincing than any cyber evidence. RT, internet trolls, fake news and so on, are an integral part of Russian foreign policy today,” Rumer claimed.

    Roy Godson, a former Georgetown University professor still apparently stuck in the Cold War era, continuously referred to Russia as "the Soviets." He did admit that there is little evidence that Russia attempted to change vote tallies.

    Former FBI agent Clinton Watts offered testimony about how "trolls" will push hashtags and stories on Twitter until they make it into the top 10 trending items — forcing mainstream media to cover the topic. Stating the obvious, he explained that once information gets on to Twitter’s trending list it will gain organic traction.

    Dick Cheney
    © Flickr/ Tony Swartz
    Cheney Seeks to Manipulate Trump 'Splashing Gasoline' Into Election 'Scandal'
    Watts cited hashtags such as "God," "constitution," "conservative," and "Trump" as examples of hashtags used by "Russian trolls." He also claimed that Kremlin operatives did not stop meddling in American politics after the election, and just this week engaged in a campaign to smear House Speaker Paul Ryan.

    "This past week we observed social media campaigns targeting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hoping to foment further unrest amongst US democratic institutions," Watts testified.

    Many US Trump supporters took to Twitter following his comments to declare that the former agent was giving Russia credit for their efforts, as prominent supporters of the president have long voiced displeasure with Ryan.

    Watts urged mainstream traditional media to boycott WikiLeaks, so that “Russian influence dies on the vine.”

    He also claimed that the efforts did not just target Clinton during the primaries, but other politicians as well — specifically including Senator Marco Rubio, who was sitting on the panel.

    "They were in full swing during both the Republican and Democratic primary season — and may have helped sink the hopes of candidates more hostile to Russian interests long before the field narrowed," Watts claimed. "Senator Rubio, in my opinion, you anecdotally suffered from these efforts."

    'Enter' key
    Pixabay
    The ‘Democrats’ Benghazi’: Russian Hacking Saga Continues
    During the second panel, Rubio shocked the room when he stated that former members of his presidential campaign were “targeted” by people using IP addresses in Russia, first in July, and again on Wednesday.

    "Former members of my presidential campaign team who had access to the internal information of my presidential campaign were targeted by IP addresses with an unknown location within Russia," Rubio said Thursday. "That effort was unsuccessful.”

    “I would also inform the committee within the last 24 hours, at 10:45 a.m. yesterday, a second attempt was made, again, against former members of my presidential campaign team who had access to our internal information — again targeted from an IP address from an unknown location in Russia. And that effort was also unsuccessful."

    Following the hearing, Rubio was asked by Sputnik News whether he was able to verify the person was actually in Russia and not just using a VPN to show a Russian address. He paused for an extended moment before answering.

    “I’m going to stay with what I said in the committee and not outline anything further,” Rubio told Sputnik News, measuring his words carefully. “We’ve turned it over to the appropriate authorities and we’ll go from there.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Trump 'Takes Advantageous Position,' Accuses Hillary Clinton of Russia Ties
    Another Senate witness, Thomas Rid, professor in the Department of War Studies at King's College London, strangely asserted that WikiLeaks, Twitter and “over eager journalists” are all “unwitting Russian agents.”

    Earlier this month, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Vladimir Putin, told CNN that “hysteria in official Washington and in the American media” is harming relations between the two nations. He also vehemently denied Russian involvement in election-related hacking.

    “This is unimaginable and someone has to say — all this is not true. We have to be sober, let’s come to our minds,” Peskov added.

    On Tuesday, Burr and Warner spoke to reporters about their investigation.

    Burr, a Republican, announced that seven staffers are working full time on the probe, compared to three on the Benghazi investigation. The smaller investigation into the 2012 attack cost American taxpayers over $7 million.

    "This one's one of the biggest investigations that the Hill has seen in my tenure here,” Burr said.

    Related:

    FBI, NSA Heads Invited to Testify Again on Russia-Trump Probe
    How Kushner's Testimony Can 'Decrease Hysteria' About Trump's 'Ties' With Russia
    New Sanctions Against Russia 'Part of a Deal Between Trump, US Establishment'
    US House Intel Committee Continues Investigation Into Trump-Russia Ties - Nunes
    Trump Trying to Shut Down Russia Probe in House Intel Committee - US Lawmaker
    Tags:
    Fake News, Election, WikiLeaks, Twitter, Kremlin, Senate Intelligence Committee, Roy Godson, Eugene Rumer, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Richard Burr
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      Americans have become insane idiots and dangerous ones.Putin for world leader.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Limbaugh said that Waner claimed Clinton's collapse at the 911 ceremony, was a simple stumble, and Russian news made it into fake news by saying she was ill and fainted.
    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardini
      Well, all I can say is that Sputnik had always been pro-Hillary, as anybody can tell just by reading the site, which I had always assumed it was due to Hillary selling to Russia 20% of US uranium. I mean, if I were Russian I would support a person who does exactly that.
    • Reply
      support
      None of this has to do with Russia and everything to do with attempting to reverse election results based upon groundless anti-evidence.

      If in effect the Dems get what they want which is a refutation of election results this past November, IMO they do not have the firepower both literal and figurative to back up their claims to hegemony. The tactics they are employing too closely resemble the very McCarthyism but worse that they overtly decry. No constituency would stand for it.

      To take office on that basis would result in far worse effects on national stability than if the Dems had won the election.

      This also ought to be taken as a measure of the extent of fear Left and certain Right politicians have of open audits of their individual financial and political ties in truth and in depth, as such turmoil always generate.

      Either outcome will be a terminal proposition for the Dem-initiated Grand Inquisition Liar Squad as well as for those referred to as RINO's (Republicans In Name Only) as the invisible elephant in the room is the extent of the links to the cartels and to both Arab and Soros money in brown envelopes which dominate present American political life now. Once this issue is settled the latter will be addressed. In many ways this "Russians under our beds" fantasy is a delaying action to forestall such investigations.

      Lastly, the MSM & their affiliates the entertainment industry are going broke and for all the right reasons. The substantive philosophical reason though is that they are duplicating the mistake poor Gracie Fields made at a time when she directly competed with Vera Lynn as Great Britain's sweetheart. Gracie acted in a film which was a vehicle for her songs which was also overtly pro-Franco whilst the Spanish Civil War was still raging and the outcome uncertain at the very time the working & middle classes of the world was gearing up to take down fascism on the battlefield.

      A-listers now are doing the same sort of foot-shooting in backing Hillary (and the EU and the UK Remainers). Today's left-wing gatekeepers as with the old-school 30's fascists therefore can look forward to becoming overnight permanent excludees outside the very electrified fence they erected, if I may be allowed to hazard a double-entendre drollery.
    • Reply
      Shiv Giriin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, she has fainted, vomited yellow stuff in a glass, could not stop coughing, had seizures, and had to be thrown into a van like a side of beef.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    George Bush Weird Shit Cartoon
    And We All Thought Bush Was the Weirdest President Ever ...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok