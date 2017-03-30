US Senate Democrats Call for Probe Into Trump, Azerbaijan Business Dealings

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The departments of Justice and Treasury and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) need to investigate business dealings involving President Donald Trump in Azerbaijan that may have violated US anti-corruption and sanction laws, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations said in a press release on Thursday.

© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Insider? White House Employees Reportedly Provided Materials on Trump Wiretapping to Nunes

"A group of leading Senate Democrats today called for a federal investigation into whether President Trump’s business dealings in Azerbaijan may have violated anti-corruption and sanctions laws, and may have served as a channel for money-laundering and other illicit activities tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the release stated.

The release noted that US Senators Sherrod Brown, Ben Cardin and Dianne Feinstein put their concerns and request for the investigation into a letter sent to the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey.

The senators were alerted to possible problems with Trump's dealings in Azerbaijan by a recent article in New Yorker magazine, the release added.