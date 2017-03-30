Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Remains Adamant 'Assad Must Go'

While Russian officials have repeatedly said that the Syrian people must decide the fate of their leadership, Washington and its regional allies used to call for Assad's resignation.
"Our position remains unchanged, Assad must go," Makhous told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.
Speaking alongside Makhous, HNC member Fatah Atassi said the Committee believed Assad should not be on Syria’s future transitional government and questioned the reasoning behind Tillerson’s statement.
