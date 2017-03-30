Saudi-Backed Syrian Opposition Remains Adamant 'Assad Must Go'

© AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA Syrian Nationals Should Decide on Future of President Assad – Tillerson

GENEVA (Sputnik) — His remark came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier in the day during his visit to Ankara it was up to the Syrian people to decide the longer-term status of President Assad in Syria.

While Russian officials have repeatedly said that the Syrian people must decide the fate of their leadership, Washington and its regional allies used to call for Assad's resignation.

"Our position remains unchanged, Assad must go," Makhous told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking alongside Makhous, HNC member Fatah Atassi said the Committee believed Assad should not be on Syria’s future transitional government and questioned the reasoning behind Tillerson’s statement.