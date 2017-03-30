Russian Envoy Accuses NATO of Providing 'Political, Practical Support to Kiev'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to Grushko, NATO ignores economic and transport blockade of Donbass and violation of ceasefire by Kiev-led forces, while training Ukrainian personnel that takes part in the so-called "anti-terrorist" operation in eastern Ukraine.

"The Alliance continues to provide political and practical support to Kiev," Grushko told reporters following a Russia-NATO meeting at the level of ambassadors.

"These actions contradict authentic efforts of the conflict settlement aimed at finding a political solution that imply Kiev's compliance with all commitments [under the Minsk peace accords]," the Russian diplomat stressed.

In late January, following the escalation of tensions in the southeastern part of the country, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, subsequently leading to power shortages in Ukraine, and prompted Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

On March 17, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to sever all transport connection with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) until a ceasefire was fully established in the region. Additionally, the president made provisions to return control of enterprises from DPR and LPR authorities back to Ukraine.

Recently, Ukraine's parliament passed a resolution, asking the United States to grant it the status of a major non-NATO ally.

In December 2014, Ukraine cancelled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020, after all NATO requirements are met.

In February 2017, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko voiced his plan to hold a referendum on the issue of NATO membership.