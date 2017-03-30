Russian Envoy Accuses NATO of Providing 'Political, Practical Support to Kiev'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to Grushko, NATO ignores economic and transport blockade of Donbass and violation of ceasefire by Kiev-led forces, while training Ukrainian personnel that takes part in the so-called "anti-terrorist" operation in eastern Ukraine.
"The Alliance continues to provide political and practical support to Kiev," Grushko told reporters following a Russia-NATO meeting at the level of ambassadors.
In late January, following the escalation of tensions in the southeastern part of the country, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, subsequently leading to power shortages in Ukraine, and prompted Kiev to declare an energy emergency.
Recently, Ukraine's parliament passed a resolution, asking the United States to grant it the status of a major non-NATO ally.
In December 2014, Ukraine cancelled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020, after all NATO requirements are met.
In February 2017, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko voiced his plan to hold a referendum on the issue of NATO membership.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Funny russians. NATO aids Ukraine? There are 10,000 dead Ukrainians and the SE of the country is flooded with russian soldiers, mercenaries and their arms and the russians are whining about NATO?
Mishka Kyiv