Register
21:59 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the airport following a campaign Voter Registration Rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, United States, September 6, 2016.

    New Emails Release: Hillary Clinton Still Haunted by #Emailgate

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Politics
    Get short URL
    113220

    Judicial Watch, the US conservative watchdog, has recently released 1,184 pages of State Department records including previously undisclosed Hillary Clinton emails. The emails shed further light on Clinton's mishandling of top secret information, as well as potential conflicts of interest.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    #LockHerUp: Hillary Clinton Gradually Losing Veneer of Being 'Too Big to Jail'
    Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton insists that the US Department of Justice should launch an independent investigation into the Clinton email case.

    On Wednesday the American conservative non-partisan watchdog group released 1,184 pages of State Department records including "previously unreleased" Hillary Clinton emails.

    The watchdog specified that the emails were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

    Judicial Watch's press release published on its website reveals that the records include 29 previously undisclosed Clinton's emails "of a total of which is now at least 288 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department."

    "This further appears to contradict statements by [Hillary] Clinton that, 'as far as she knew,' all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department," the watchdog said.

    WikiLeaks Logo and Hillary Clinton
    © Twitter: RT_America
    Emailgate: Untold Story of Clinton Foundation's Ties With Defense Contractors
    The exposure has once again shed light on Clinton's mishandling of classified information.

    For instance, back in February 2010, Jake Sullivan, then-Deputy Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sent information concerning former Guantanamo detainee Binyam Mohamed to Clinton's and deputy chief of staff Huma Abedin's unsecure email accounts.

    This email exchange has been classified by the State Department as information "to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy; foreign relations or foreign activities of the US, including confidential sources."

    Yet another email containing classified information was forwarded by Hillary Clinton to Abedin's unsecure email account April 8, 2010.

    The original email addressed to Sid Blumenthal and entitled "Change of Government in Kyrgyzstan," apparently discloses the US State Department's role in the Kyrgyz regime change in April 2010.

    Blumenthal's source informed him that he/she had "worked in the Kyrgyz Republic continuously since 1991" and "became acquainted with each of the three Kyrgyz leaders" including Kyrgyz diplomat Roza Otunbayeva. The source provided Blumenthal with detailed characteristics of Otunbayeva, explaining why she was "selected" by the Kyrgyz opposition.

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Clinton's #Emailgate: The Dangerous Militarization of the Asia-Pacific Region
    The email was sent at the beginning of the Second Kyrgyz Revolution, which resulted in the ousting of Kyrgyz president Kurmanbek Bakiyev and appointment of Otunbayeva as the country's interim leader and then the country's president.

    The source cited the opposition's doubts that Otunbayeva "can be a successful candidate for president especially given her weak performance in prior elections to parliament."

    "It is stressed that her prospects increase as relations with foreign powers are seen as problematic, since she alone among the opposition figures is viewed as having the stature and skills necessary to cope with difficult foreign affairs problems," the source wrote.

    In conclusion the redacted email reads that "all of this suggests… the necessity for the State Department to assert itself and take the lead in developing relations with the new government."

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, October 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Flynn's RT Case: What About Hillary Clinton Taking Fees From Foreign Gov'ts?
    Meanwhile, an email exchange dated March 15, 2010, indicates that numerous accusations against Hillary Clinton, which cited possible conflicts of interest, were not completely unjustified.

    The emails exposed that Doug Band, a former adviser to ex-president Bill Clinton forwarded Abedin a request for help from Philip Levine, presumably the mayor of Miami Beach. What is more interesting is that Levine had reportedly been a fundraiser for the Clintons since the 1990s, the watchdog remarked.

    In his interviews with Sputnik investigative journalist and Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who is currently involved in a private inquiry into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud, highlighted that Hillary Clinton has long been criticized for her apparent use of "pay-for-play" schemes.

    "These emails are yet more evidence of Hillary Clinton's casual and repeated violations of laws relating to the handling of classified information. The Justice Department should finally begin an independent investigation into the Clinton email matter," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated.

    Related:

    Breaking the Practice: Chelsea Clinton Rules Out Running for US Public Office
    Flynn's RT Case: What About Hillary Clinton Taking Fees From Foreign Gov'ts?
    #LockThemUp: What Went Wrong for Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS Initiative
    House of Cards: Is Assange Right About Hillary Clinton's Plot Against Trump?
    Tags:
    email server, emailgate, email scandal, Judicial Watch, US Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Huma Abedin, Sidney Blumenthal, Hillary Clinton, Jake Sullivan, United States, Kyrgyzstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok