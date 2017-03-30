Sanctions Part of Larger ‘Toolkit’ Against Iran - US State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The official explained the United States engages with partners and through the United Nations to "spotlight" Iran’s actions that it believes are destabilizing to the region.

"Sanctions shine a public spotlight, they limit the actions of the sanctioned entities and they discourage other entities from engaging in those kind of activities but… they are just part of a larger toolkit," the official told reporters.

State Department officials spoke briefly to reporters on Thursday about the latest round of sanctions targeting Iran’s ballistics program.

On March 21, the United States sanctioned 30 individuals and entities in ten countries this week for supplying goods and services in support of Iran’s ballistic missile program and other nonproliferation violations connected to Syria and North Korea.