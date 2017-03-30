ARKHANGELSK(Sputnik) — Russia imposed a food embargo on some products as a response to the restrictive measures against the country.

"Western sanctions and Russian counter-sanctions are two different things. The Western sanctions are targeted towards certain individuals, their travel freedoms and finances, and selected companies, while Russian counter-measures constitute a comprehensive import ban and are therefore totally disproportionate, especially in the case of Iceland," Thordarson said.

He said he hopes Russia will soon alleviate the ban.

"We hope to see some relaxations from the Russian side. We have repeatedly raised this and will continue to do so in our meetings here in Arkhangelsk," Thordarson said.

Since 2014, relations between Russia, the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine.

Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.