MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the meeting of the NRC at ambassadorial level took place at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"This [NRC session] was also a substantial meeting on topics of common concern. It is not an easy dialogue, but it is a dialogue we are committed to. And when tensions run high, it is even more important to keep talking with each other to increase predictability and reduce risks," Stoltenberg told reporters.