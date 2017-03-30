Putin Calls Attempts to Break Russian-US Diplomatic Relations a Mistake

"I think that it is not in the interest of the American people to bring about absurd Russian-US relations. What do we want? To minimize our relations in general?" Vladimir Putin said.

However, Russia believes the United States is a great power and Moscow intends to establish good partnership with Washington, Putin said.

"We perceive and treat the United States as a great power, with which we want to establish very good partnership. The rest is lies and fiction," the Russian president said, speaking at the Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Russian Diplomats Have Nothing to Do With 2016 US Election Campaign - Moscow

Noting that the Russian threat is used in the US "for its domestic political agenda," Putin stressed that "this anti-Russian card is being played in the interests of individual political forces within the US."

Speaking about the reports of Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak's meetings in the United States as acts of espionage, Vladimir Putin said it's nonsense.

"Our ambassador's contacts in the United States are limited. Any meeting is perceived as an act of espionage. Is that not nonsense? What do we need an ambassador for?" Putin said at the Arctic forum.

He contrasted the restrictions placed on Kislyak to the treatment of US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft.

"He came to our forum. He communicates with all participants, can communicate with members of the government, with representatives of major Russian companies. We do not impede this, but promote it on the contrary," Putin said.