Russia Believes No Potential for Conflicts in Arctic - Putin

ARKHANGELSK (Sputnik) — Putin called for the preservation of the Arctic as a space of constructive dialogue and equal interaction.

"Russia believes there is no potential for conflicts in the Arctic region. The international norms clearly define the rights of both littoral and other states and serve as a solid basis for joint work in solving any problems, including such sensitive ones as delimitation of the continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean, prevention of unregulated fishing in its central part, closed by the exclusive economic zones of the United States, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Russia," Putin said.

"It is important to preserve the Arctic as a space of constructive dialogue, creation and equal interaction."

Putin said he instructed the Russian government to establish a separate agency to develop the Northern Sea Route.

"We pay special attention to the Northern Sea Route … I have already instructed the government to work on the issue of creating special agencies responsible for systematic development of the Northern Sea Route and adjacent supporting areas, including infrastructure, hydrography, security, management and all the services required," Putin said at the International Arctic Forum.