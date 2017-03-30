Register
14:24 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Aug. 15, 2016, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber stands on the tarmac at an air base near Hamedan, Iran

    Iran 'Testing the Waters' By Saying Russia Could Get Access to Military Bases

    © AP Photo/ WarfareWW
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif indicated that Tehran could allow Russia to use its military bases to carry out counterterrorism missions in Syria, saying the decisions would be made "on a case-by-case basis." Political analyst Vladimir Sazhin told Radio Sputnik that Iran's statement is meant to test the waters.

    "Article 146 of the Iranian Constitution explicitly forbids foreign countries from establishing military bases on Iranian territory even for peaceful purposes. No one in the Iranian administration could violate the constitution. The real issue is the access to the bases. I think that the "case-by-case" phrase is an opportunity to bargain with Russia in the future. Russia and Iran are clearly on the same side when it comes to the Syrian conflict. But there are certain pitfalls. Zarif's statement on bases is a trial balloon which Tehran has launched toward Russia," the analyst said.

    Zarif's comments were made while Iran's top diplomat was in Moscow as part of a delegation headed by President Hassan Rouhani. The official visit, which saw Rouhani meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was held on March 27-28.

    Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback tactical bomber returns to the Hamadan air base after the air strikes on Daesh sites in Syria. (File)
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Iran May Grant Russia Access to Its Military Facilities on Certain Terms
    The two leaders discussed among other things their counterterrorism operations in Syria. Russia and Iran have coordinated their anti-Daesh efforts. In particular, in August 2016, Tehran allowed the Russian Aerospace Forces to use its Hamadan airbase to conduct airstrikes in Aleppo an unprecedented development in Iran's modern history.

    Sazhin, a senior researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, pointed out that Iran's decision "caused discontent" in Washington and Tel Aviv, adding that it could also create additional challenges for Russia.

    "Moscow has found itself in a complicated situation. Iran has been criticized by Israel, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region. Iran's relations with Turkey are far from being cordial. At the same time, Russia's ties with these countries are warm. This is why Moscow will have to carry out a complex political and diplomatic strategy in order to consolidate its gains and foster closer relations with Iran, but also block any attempts to ruin our relations with other countries in the Middle East," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iran and Russia Step Up Cooperation, 'Bring Sanity to Global Conversation'
    Russia, Iran May Launch Oil-for-Goods Program in 2017 - Energy Minister
    'What We Have Seen in Syria Can Easily Happen in Central Asia'
    Why Russia-Iran Cooperation Has the Edge Over US-Saudi Ties
    Tags:
    Russian aerial campaign, Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, military base, counterterrorism, military cooperation, Hamadan airbase, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Middle East, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok