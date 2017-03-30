Russia Analyzes Brexit for Possible Economic Consequences to Moscow

"We treat Brexit as the United Kingdom's internal affair and regard it in this perspective as a relationship between London and Brussels," Zakharova said at a briefing.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally launched the withdrawal process on Wednesday with a letter sent to the European Council on Wednesday.
"Of course, we are analyzing the possible consequences for Russia, for example in the economic realm, perhaps in other areas," Zakharova said, naming financial and other professional domains.
