Russia Analyzes Brexit for Possible Economic Consequences to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom's looming exit from the European Union is London's internal affair but Moscow is analyzing it for possible consequences to its own economy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We treat Brexit as the United Kingdom's internal affair and regard it in this perspective as a relationship between London and Brussels," Zakharova said at a briefing.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally launched the withdrawal process on Wednesday with a letter sent to the European Council on Wednesday.

"Of course, we are analyzing the possible consequences for Russia, for example in the economic realm, perhaps in other areas," Zakharova said, naming financial and other professional domains.