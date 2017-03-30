Russian Foreign Ministry Dismisses Lithuania's Claims of 'Russian Threat'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told the Foreign Policy magazine in an interview published on March 24 that Russia is "a threat not only to Lithuania but to the whole region and to all of Europe" and asked the United States to deploy troops in the Baltic region on a permanent basis.

"Such statements are in the spirit of absolutely Russophobic paranoia. They, unfortunately, are becoming increasingly characteristic of the Baltic states," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"I want to calm down the Baltic republics and all other countries that consider Russia an aggressor country: we fight against all manifestations of international aggression with all our strength, we stand for a peaceful settlement of problems and are not going to conquer anyone," she said.