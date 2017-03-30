MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In the Arctic, Russia extracts around 80 percent of its total natural gas production, the minister added.

Putin Orders Russian Military to Ensure Protection of National Interests in Arctic

"Currently, we are producing about 17 percent of our total oil production in the Arctic. In 20 years, in accordance with our strategic plans this share will increase to as much as 26 percent," Novak said in an interview with the CNBC news broadcaster.

According to the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources, the total value of energy resources concentrated in Russia's Arctic region exceeds $30 trillion. Ministerial experts predict that in the future, Russian oil and gas production will be mainly concentrated in the Arctic sea shelves.