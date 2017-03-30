France's Calls for Assad's Ouster as Terms for Aid to Syria Paradoxical - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She said, "an impression is created that this is already some sort of blackmail, that Paris has completely lost the concept of the values of humanism."

"The position in which the departure of a legitimate president of a UN member state is declared a condition for rendering assistance to the population of that country is paradoxical," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria in late December 2016. The truce paved the way for a series of summits in Kazakhstan, which saw representatives of Damascus and armed opposition groups fighting President Bashar al-Assad meet for the first time since the Syrian conflict erupted in March 2011. These efforts are expected to facilitate the fragile peace process in Syria.