Register
11:22 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    German soldiers load armored vehicles of the type Marder on a train at the troop exercise area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on February 21, 2017.

    NATO Buildup: 'There Can Be No Security in Europe If It is Against Russia'

    © AFP 2017/ Armin Weigel / dpa
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18960

    NATO has often cited the non-existent threat from Russia as a pretext to justify a massive military buildup in Eastern Europe and the Baltics. Dr. Jan Oberg, the director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, said that the bloc's approach to security will in fact create more tensions that could lead to an armed conflict.

    "There cannot be security in Western Europe if it is against Russia. It can only be with Russia. And the other way around, there cannot be security for Russia if it is against Europe.  We have to think about defense, security and peace in a new way or it will be at some point the end of the world. By that I mean tensions, leading to a conventional war. If there is a conventional war, it's highly likely that nuclear weapons would be used. This is what must never happen. We are playing with fire and we should stop it," he explained.

    Dr. Oberg, an international peace and conflict expert, dismissed NATO claims that Russia ostensibly presents a military threat to the West, pointing to the gap in defense spending. Moscow's defense spending amounts to a mere  allocated 8 percent of the NATO countries’'s total military expenditures on defense.

    The analyst has also been critical of NATO's strategy, which is ostensibly aimed at enhancing security.

    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
    © AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Montenegro Likely to Exacerbate NATO Security Burden, Heighten Risk of War
    "It's a common mistake in the media, in politics and elsewhere that there is some kind of an assessment of a threat and then you adapt your military to meet that threat. About 50 years ago those of us who deal with these problems professionally gave up that theory," he said.

    In Oberg's view, those who call for increased defense spending and a greater military presence are not interested in enhancing security since it can only be achieved through trust building measures, rather than militarization. 

    The analyst suggested that Russia and NATO should "sit down and talk about why we cannot trust each other." Such talks would help both sides to save money spent on militarization, which is "never an answer to the lack of trust," he added. "The reason to work with these things and create peace and build confidence is to find out why we do not trust each other in the first place. When we know that, we won't need all these weapons."

    An artist's concept of a ground / space-based hybrid laser weapon, 1984
    © Photo: Wikipedia
    Why US Missile Defense May Trigger Development of 'Satellite Killers' in Russia
    Oberg further described NATO's buildup in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region as "beyond anything rational." He said that adversaries had reasons to feel threated during the Cold War, adding that these grounds don't hold water anymore. "Today Russia is alone with 28 members of NATO and we are shouting and screaming in the West about the huge threat of Russia," he noted.

    The analyst also suggested that NATO's current approach to defense could ultimately lead to the bloc's demise.

    "The increasing weakness of the West is that we are wasting all this money on a totally wrong paradigm on what it means to create security and peace. And it's self-defeating," he said. "In my view, 10 or 15 years from now NATO will not exist if they continue this way," he said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Looking in the Wrong Place: Russian Iskanders 'Not the Source of Threat to NATO'
    Vigilance Test: What's Behind NATO Jet Flights Near Russia's Border
    Moscow Not to Explain Iskander Deployment in Kaliningrad at Russia-NATO Council
    'Deadly Threat': Czech Republic Risks Becoming NATO's 'Firing Range'
    Tags:
    saber-rattling, military spending, defense spending, military buildup, security, NATO, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok