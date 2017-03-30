Register
11:22 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view of the table for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at the level of defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels. File photo

    NATO-Russia Council in Details

    © AP Photo/ Yves Herman
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18510

    A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) at ambassadorial level will take place at alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The NRC was established at the Russia-NATO Summit in Rome on May 28, 2002 by the Declaration on NATO-Russia Relations: a New Quality. The NRC replaced the Permanent Joint Council (PJC), a forum for consultation and cooperation created by the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security, which remains the formal basis for Russia-NATO relations.

    Russian soldiers watch a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Orlov
    Looking in the Wrong Place: Russian Iskanders 'Not the Source of Threat to NATO'

    The NRC serves as the principal structure and platform for advancing the relationship between Russia and NATO. Under the Council, Russia and NATO member states meet as equals "at 29," rather than in the bilateral "NATO+1" format under the PJC.

    Under the Rome Declaration, Russia and NATO member states will work in the Russia-NATO Council as equal partners in areas of common interest. The Russia-NATO Council will provide a mechanism for consultation, consensus-building, cooperation, joint decision, and joint action for NATO member states and Russia on a wide spectrum of security issues in the Euro-Atlantic region.

    A general view of the table for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at the level of defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Yves Herman
    NATO-Russia Council Meeting to Focus on Ukraine, Afghanistan
    Furthermore, the Declaration stipulates that RNC members, acting in their national capacities and in a manner consistent with their respective collective commitments and obligations, will take joint decisions and bear equal responsibility, individually and jointly, for their implementation.

    Work in the NRC has been focused on the areas that were outlined in the Founding Act, and include the struggle against terrorism, crisis management, non-proliferation, arms control and confidence-building measures, theater missile defense, search and rescue at sea, military-to-military cooperation, defense reform and civil emergencies.

    The NRC members will continue their work to identify and develop potential key areas of cooperation, and has already established over 25 working groups and committees to that end.

    Until 2014, NRC meetings at the level of ambassadors and military representatives were held at least once a month and were chaired by the NATO Secretary General. Twice a year, the NRC met at the level of foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of general staff, while also trying to met at the level of heads of state and government whenever possible.

    An Iskander-M missile system during the opening of the international military-technical forum ARMY-2016 in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Moscow Not to Explain Itself Over Iskander Deployment in Kaliningrad at Russia-NATO Council

    The Preparatory Committee met twice monthly, or more often if necessary, to consider issues for subsequent discussions at the ambassadorial level and to monitor the operation of experts under the NRC.

    The NRC has accumulated positive experience in joint actions against the common threats, such as terrorism, piracy, natural disasters and industrial accidents, as well as Afghanistan. At the same time, their views differ significantly on fundamental issues of national security, in particular, the US ballistic missile defense plans for Europe.

    In March 2014, Russia-NATO relations soured over Crimea’s integration into Russia. NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said at a news conference on March 5 that they "have put the entire range of NATO-Russia cooperation under review." He added that ambassadorial meetings in the NRC would be maintained.

    On April 1, 2014, NATO suspended all practical and military cooperation with Russia. However, it decided to keep channels of communication open in the RNC at the ambassadorial level and above.

    In 2016, the NRC met for the first time in nearly two years at NATO’s initiative. The meetings were held at the ambassadorial level in Brussels on April 20, July 13 and December 19 to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, security issues in Afghanistan, and risks related to the NATO military build-up on Russia’s western border.

    Tags:
    NATO, NATO-Russia Council, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok