David Friedman Sworn In as US Ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Friedman was approved by the Senate in a 52- 46 vote on March 23.

“In over 35 years as a successful lawyer, you have always made it a priority to support Israel’s peace…. and you have worked tirelessly to deepen the friendship between our two nations,” Pence said on Wednesday. “The President and I both know that you will help us make that immutable bond between our people and the people of Israel even stronger still.”

On March 23, the US Senate confirmed Friedman to be the next US ambassador to Israel in a 52-46 vote.

The former attorney was one of President Donald Trump's principal advisors on the US-Israel relationship during the presidential campaign.

© AFP 2017/ Wolfgang Kumm Israeli Defense Minister Warns of Rift With US Over Any West Bank Annexations

On February 6, Israel's parliament passed the law, legalizing almost 4,000 Jewish housing units on about 2,000 acres of privately owned Palestinian land, unleashing the wave of worldwide criticism.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Israel secured $3.1 billion in foreign funding in President Donald Trump's 2018 budget that was made public earlier.

Israel and the United States have enjoyed decades of fruitful cooperation in military and diplomatic spheres and the United States has been allocating billions to support Israel. US President Donald Trump has made a number of statements backing Israel during his campaign and after the victory.