Register
02:16 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 28, 2017.

    Iran and Russia Step Up Cooperation, 'Bring Sanity to Global Conversation'

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    19320

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Russia continues for a third and final day, and signals of increased cooperation between the two countries are being spotted.

    Political analyst and commentator Catherine Shakdam told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker that the significance of the cooperation being consolidated between the two nations can't be overestimated.

    "Now you have Iran and Russia clearly making a stand, clearly standing together, and I think it's a good thing because you have the formation of another bloc that is not actually burdened by imperialism," Shakdam said during Becker's Loud & Clear broadcast.

    "It's a very close partnership, and it's important because it's not based on one trying to conquer the other or dictate to the other, it's really about cooperation. And it's something that I think has really driven Russia over the past decades. It's never been about imposing anything; it's always been about finding common ground and promoting common interest."

    She added that a general shift away from the West is more and more evident, with countries making strides outside the sphere of US control.

    The stand with the Gazprom company's logo.
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Gazprom, Iran's NIOC Sign Cooperation Memorandum in Natural Gas Sector
    "A lot of the time Russia has been portrayed in Western media as being on the verge of bankruptcy… and people can't just get over the 1980s," she explained.

    "Whenever they think ‘Russia,' they think ‘backwards' and they think ‘broke.' It's not the truth anymore. Reality is, Russia is an economic superpower, political superpower and a military superpower."

    The meeting between Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly largely focused on nurturing economic ties in the fields of energy and industry, with both sides — both major oil producers — pledging to continue efforts to stabilize the international market.

    "A lot of the time you see countries such as Saudi Arabia that have become very belligerent because they have kind of a grand monopoly of the world energy, and how oil is being sold and how it's being ferried. There's a lot of insidious power play, and I think that Russia is trying to break this," Shakdam said.

    "By engaging Iran, first of all, I think it's kind of politely telling Washington that sanctions and things like this will not work anymore, that we can't live in a world where countries are sidelined just because they don't agree politically or even because they choose to have a different system of governance."

    ​Shakdam pointed out that Tehran and Moscow have become leading forces in the Astana negotiation process that renders them, along with Turkey, guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

    The Iranian president said on Tuesday his country's close cooperation with Moscow was not intended as an aggressive stance directed at other nations.    

    Related:

    Russia, Iran May Launch Oil-for-Goods Program in 2017 - Energy Minister
    Iran May Grant Russia Access to Its Military Facilities on Certain Terms
    Why Russia-Iran Cooperation Has the Edge Over US-Saudi Ties
    Tags:
    oil, bilateral relations, Syria, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      There is nothing sane in dealing with the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is only despair for those who believe what the Mullahs tell them.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok