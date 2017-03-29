French Foreign Minister Says Brexit ‘Lifts Taboo’ on Leaving EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The minister said this announcement "has an advantage of bringing clarity." He stressed the will of the British people would be respected, but their decision would prompt the remaining 27 members to strengthen the union.
"The Brexit lifts a taboo on EU’s irreversibility," Ayrault said at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, adding the letter came just days after the union marked its 60th anniversary.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May signed the six-page note of notification earlier in the day. It was handed over to Tusk by UK envoy in Brussels Tim Barrow under the terms of the Lisbon Treaty on exit process.
