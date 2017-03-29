WH Sees Nothing Wrong in Congressman Nunes Conducting Russia, Election Probe

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US House Intel Chair Should Not Recuse Himself From Russia Probe - Ryan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nunes briefed Trump on the findings and has yet to share the information with the other members of the Intelligence Committee which he chairs.

"[T]here’s nothing that I see that is problematic in him [Nunes] conducting an investigation that we asked both for the House and Senate Intelligence Committees," Spicer stated. "He is the chairman, he is conducting the investigation. It is up to the House of Representatives and the speaker and the members of the House Republican Conference to determine."

On March 22, Nunes told journalists that the US Intelligence Community collected information on Trump’s transition team albeit incidentally.

Many Democrats and at least one Republican in the US Congress have called for Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation.