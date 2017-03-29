US House Panel Wins Bipartisan Backing for 3 New Laws Targeting North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — One measure would toughen existing interdiction measures, which allow vessels headed to and from North Korea to be boarded and searched by US and international naval forces, the release explained.

A second measure would condemn North Korean development of intercontinental ballistic missiles while the third would require reconsideration of whether the nation should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, the release added.

"Pyongyang is using ‘increasingly sophisticated’ techniques to evade existing sanctions," Royce stated.

"That is why the Committee is taking steps today to target these front companies and enablers that fund the [Kim Jong-un] regime’s nuclear program and human rights abuses."