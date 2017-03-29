Merkel Dashes UK Hopes for Parallel Talks on Brexit, Trade Terms

"The exit close links between the UK and the EU, and naturally Germany, that have developed over the past 44 years. Our talks must first clear how we properly disengage, including with regard to membership-related rights and obligations. Only once these issues have been cleared up, we will be able – hopefully soon – to discuss our future relationship," Merkel told reporters.
In the nine months since UK’s decision to leave the European Union, May said more than once her government favored parallel talks on the departure process and agreements that would come afterwards, including a free trade deal that would replace UK’s single market membership.
