18:41 GMT +329 March 2017
    The silhouette of a Syrian man is seen through an election campaign portrait of President Bashar al-Assad he hangs it on a billboard on May 11, 2014 in the capital Damascus.

    Russian Deputy FM Rules Out Discussing Syria's Assad's Future With US

    Politics
    Russia will not discuss with the United States the future of Syrian President Bashar Assad, this is an issue for the people of Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Wednesday.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) – Russian officials have repeatedly said that Assad's future should be decided only by the Syrian people and warned against foreign interference in the internal issue of the country.

    "Assad’s future is an issue for the Syrian people. We do not intend to discuss it with the US side," Gatilov said.

    Russia is meeting all of its obligations as a guarantor of the Syria ceasefire regime, Gatilov said.

    A fighter from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) poses for a photo at sunset in the Syrian town of Ain Issi, some 50 kilometres north of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State (IS) group during clashes between IS group jihadists and YPG fighters on July 10, 2015
    Washington Turned Syrian Kurds Into 'Double-Edged' Sword Targeted Against Assad, Daesh
    "We have channels to exchange information between Russia and Turkey. The Iranian side is ready to join this."

    Russia assesses positively Turkey’s role in the Syria reconciliation process, much depends on Ankara, he added.

    The fresh round of Syrian peace talks in Geneva is proceeding with difficulty and the sides are at odds over its agenda, Gatilov said.

    "This round is not going easily despite the fact that its four-point agenda was agreed on last week. There are certain differences among the delegations on the order in which these points should be addressed," Gatilov told reporters.

    Moscow considers all the four points to be equally important and stressed that they should all be addressed with the due attention, he added.

    "It is too early to talk about any sort of results reached in this round. I feel that the sides want to continue talks. The direction they head in depends on UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura."

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura intends to hold another round of the intra-Syria talks, but dates have not been chosen yet, Gatilov said.

    Syrian soldiers. File photo
    Assad's Future Not Discussed at Talks With HNC - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
    "Judging by our contacts with de Mistura, he intends to hold another meeting on Syria. I do not know when it will happen," Gatilov told reporters.

    Gatilov said that he wanted to hold one more meeting with the Syrian government's delegation in Geneva following their talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    "Almost immediately after this meeting we will have one more meeting with the Syrian government's delegation. We want to exchange our opinions about our prospects for the coming day or two days."

    The fifth round of Geneva talks on Syrian settlement kicked off in Geneva on March 24. On Tuesday, Gatilov already met with the delegation of the Syrian government.

