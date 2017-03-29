US Ambassador Accuses UN Human Rights Council of Being 'So Corrupt'

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts US Threatens to Exit Unless UN Human Rights Council Reforms - Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier this month the United States would withdraw from the Council unless it undertakes considerable reforms.

"The Human Rights Council is so corrupt," Haley said during a talk at the Council on Foreign Relations. "When you’ve got bad actors that actually sit on the Human Rights Council, it makes you call into question what it is we’re trying to do."

The Council consists of 47 states and is frequently criticized for including nations that have very poor human rights record such as Saudi Arabia as well as for being biased.

Haley noted she plans to speak at the Council in Geneva, Switzerland in June and put the body on notice.