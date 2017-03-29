US Ambassador Accuses UN Human Rights Council of Being 'So Corrupt'

"The Human Rights Council is so corrupt," Haley said during a talk at the Council on Foreign Relations. "When you’ve got bad actors that actually sit on the Human Rights Council, it makes you call into question what it is we’re trying to do."
The Council consists of 47 states and is frequently criticized for including nations that have very poor human rights record such as Saudi Arabia as well as for being biased.
Haley noted she plans to speak at the Council in Geneva, Switzerland in June and put the body on notice.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Somehow I doubt that she was talking about the Saudis. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Having Saudi Arabia part of the HR council is certainly a sign of deep corruption. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It has more to do with their frustration at Russia and China veto powers Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The Usa terror state is responsible that we have so many corrupt country's in the Un Human Rights Council ( by the way a Usa office) to make sure there vote as commanded by the Usa !!!
