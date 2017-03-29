Register
    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S

    US Ambassador Accuses UN Human Rights Council of Being 'So Corrupt'

    411411

    The United Nations Human Rights Council is corrupt and the bad actors making up this UN body call into question the goals it tries to achieve, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated on Wednesday.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Threatens to Exit Unless UN Human Rights Council Reforms - Tillerson
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier this month the United States would withdraw from the Council unless it undertakes considerable reforms.

    "The Human Rights Council is so corrupt," Haley said during a talk at the Council on Foreign Relations. "When you’ve got bad actors that actually sit on the Human Rights Council, it makes you call into question what it is we’re trying to do."

    The Council consists of 47 states and is frequently criticized for including nations that have very poor human rights record such as Saudi Arabia as well as for being biased.

    Haley noted she plans to speak at the Council in Geneva, Switzerland in June and put the body on notice.

      Rick Sanchez
      Somehow I doubt that she was talking about the Saudis.
    • Reply
      avatar
      vigilante
      Having Saudi Arabia part of the HR council is certainly a sign of deep corruption.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      It has more to do with their frustration at Russia and China veto powers
    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      The Usa terror state is responsible that we have so many corrupt country's in the Un Human Rights Council ( by the way a Usa office) to make sure there vote as commanded by the Usa !!!
