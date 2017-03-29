'Today Isn't a Good Day': EU Parliament President on Brexit's 'New Chapter'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the House of Commons after triggering Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union. The UK prime minister said that there can be "no turning back" from Brexit as the Article 50 has been triggered.

"Today isn't a good day. #Brexit marks a new chapter in our Union's history, but we're ready, we'll move on, hoping UK remains close partner," Tajani tweeted.

UK Permanent Representative to the European Union Tim Barrow gave a letter of official notification of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the bloc signed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to Tusk earlier on Wednesday.

After the letter is received by the European Council, the two-year countdown on Brexit negotiations will begin.

According to the rules set out by the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the country which wishes to withdraw from the bloc has to do so two years after the official notification. Therefore, the United Kingdom should leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.