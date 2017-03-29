Register
    NATO heads of state and other leaders participate in a family photo at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.

    Poland to Reduce Participation in Eurocorps Over NATO Obligations

    Poland will reduce its participation in the European Corp, an intergovernmental military command also known as Europcorp, in order to redirect resources to NATO but will not withdraw from the corps completely, the Polish Defense Ministry said Wednesday, refuting earlier reports.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, media reported, citing Vicente Dalmau, a spokesman for the Strasbourg-based Eurocorps, that Warsaw was planning to leave the multinational military organization by 2020.

    "It is not true that Poland is leaving the Eurocorps. According to the decision of the defense minister, Poland just refused to receive framework status in the Eurocorps’ command, and will gradually reduce its contribution over the course of three-four years," the ministry said.

    This decision was made as a result of the increased pressure on the Polish Armed Forces owing to its obligations within NATO, the ministry added.

    "The reduction of our participation in the Eurocorps will not have negative consequences on the Polish role in overall European security and defense policy. The released resources will be used to enhance eastern NATO flank," the Polish Defense Ministry underlined.

    A woman waves a Polish flag in front of the Jasna Gora monastery during the annual Polish motorcyclists pilgrimage to the country's greatest place of pilgrimage hosting the Black Madonna of Czestochowa in Czestochowa, Poland, on April 19, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ BARTOSZ SIEDLIK
    'For Poland to Be Truly Independent, It Must Kick NATO Out' – Ex-Lawmaker
    Warsaw coordinated its decision with Eurocorps "framework nations," the ministry stressed, in order to avoid any interruptions in the military corps’ activities.

    The Eurocorps comprises nine countries, five of which have a member status, namely France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg. Poland joined the corps in 2002 as an associated nation with 120 Polish soldiers working in the corps’ headquarters and was set to become a permanent member in 2016.

    The Eurocorps participates in peacekeeping operations and is tasked with ensuring regional security. The organization could also be used to fulfill the defense needs of the European Union, NATO, the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

