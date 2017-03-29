Poland to Reduce Participation in Eurocorps Over NATO Obligations

WARSAW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, media reported, citing Vicente Dalmau, a spokesman for the Strasbourg-based Eurocorps, that Warsaw was planning to leave the multinational military organization by 2020.

"It is not true that Poland is leaving the Eurocorps. According to the decision of the defense minister, Poland just refused to receive framework status in the Eurocorps’ command, and will gradually reduce its contribution over the course of three-four years," the ministry said.

This decision was made as a result of the increased pressure on the Polish Armed Forces owing to its obligations within NATO, the ministry added.

"The reduction of our participation in the Eurocorps will not have negative consequences on the Polish role in overall European security and defense policy. The released resources will be used to enhance eastern NATO flank," the Polish Defense Ministry underlined.

Warsaw coordinated its decision with Eurocorps "framework nations," the ministry stressed, in order to avoid any interruptions in the military corps’ activities.

The Eurocorps comprises nine countries, five of which have a member status, namely France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg. Poland joined the corps in 2002 as an associated nation with 120 Polish soldiers working in the corps’ headquarters and was set to become a permanent member in 2016.

The Eurocorps participates in peacekeeping operations and is tasked with ensuring regional security. The organization could also be used to fulfill the defense needs of the European Union, NATO, the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).