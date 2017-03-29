Letter on Brexit Delivered to Tusk Triggering Countdown to UK Exit From EU

LONDON (Sputnik) According to the rules set out by the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the country which wishes to withdraw from the bloc has to do so two years after the official notification. Therefore, the United Kingdom should leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.

After nine months the UK has delivered. #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 29 марта 2017 г.

After the letter is received by the European Council, the two-year countdown on Brexit negotiations will begin.

At 13.20 today, UK #Brexit notification letter (article 50) will be handed to me by Ambassador Tim Barrow: https://t.co/HYCdJfmuLH pic.twitter.com/FBcAx8MSon — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 29 марта 2017 г.

The European Union member states' permanent representatives are expected to gather on Friday to draft a detailed Brexit negotiations plan, which would be considered at the April 27 European Council meeting and the April 29 Special European Council on Article 50.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. The majority of Britons supported the decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.