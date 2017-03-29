US State Secretary's Visit to Russia Should Not Be Postponed - US Envoy

ARKHANGELSK (Sputnik) — Tefft told reporters on the sidelines of the "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" International Arctic Forum to exercise patience, noting that Moscow and Washington are yet to arrange the date for Tillerson's visit.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik earlier that Tillerson planned to travel to Russia in April, following media reports naming April 12 as the date of his visit.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to confirm the information.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry has also declined to comment on the upcoming visit, but unconfirmed reports say that top US diplomat could come to Moscow on April 12. If the dates are confirmed, Tillerson’s Russia trip will come on the heels of a G7 meeting in Italy.