Register
12:37 GMT +329 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Puppet manipulation

    Washington and Its Allies 'Use Eastern Leaders as Puppets in Their Theatre'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    217330

    Policymakers in the United States and other Western countries have used political elites in other parts of the world, including the Middle East, to carry out their unsound foreign policy, Sedat Aral, a Turkish journalist who relocated to London, told Sputnik Turkey.

    "The West and the United States have cunningly used eastern leaders as puppets on the stage of their theater," he said.

    Sedat Aral has been critical of the methods Washington and its allies have employed overseas.

    "The West provides weapons to opposition groups in other countries, waits for a civil war to erupt and then supports a certain party in the conflict, branding the other side as terrorists. They used this tactic in approximately 20 conflicts as far as I remember. This is a result of hypocrisy and double standards of the West," he said.

    The journalist suggested that policymakers in the United States and other Western countries have been able to carry out such strategies across the globe because media outlets have been largely unable to influence the decision-making process.

    Female fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) take a break on the front line in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on September 4, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman
    US-Sponsored Kurdish State in Syria: Myth or Reality?
    "There are no media outlets that could pressure a country's leadership when needed since state-funded TV channels and mainstream media do what authorities want them to do. Take BBC for instance. When the Syrian conflict erupted, many printed media outlets and TV channels in the West nearly worshiped those who they thought 'were spreading democracy' in the Middle East. This is the key reason behind this: TV channels and printed media which are part of state monopoly, as well as media outlets linked to the government, have tried to present policy initiatives to the people in the most favorable light possible," he explained.

    Sedat Aral used Turkey to illustrate what this approach could lead to.

    "The West has sent weapons to Syria. At some point in time Turkey has become involved in this process. … [As a result] Ankara has become an accomplice of the crimes committed by Western countries [in Syria]. There are many nations like Turkey. The situation which Turkey has found itself in today resembles the one Syria was in the 1970s and Iraq in the 1980s," he asserted.

    A civil defence member works amid burning vehicles at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    'Future of Syria and Middle East Depends' on Cooperation Between Russia and Iran
    The journalist did not rule out that Turkey may potentially once meet Rwanda's fate as a result of its involvement in the Syrian conflict. He was referring to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda which was established in 1994 to prosecute those responsible for the Rwandan genocide, a mass slaughter of Tutsi by members of the Hutu government.

    "Great Britain has kept track of armaments in Turkey's arsenal. The UK is also well aware that Turkey does not have enough military power and financial resources to carry out a war for five or 10 years. This situation cannot but remind me of an action movie where a person is given a gun which someone else later uses to commit a crime. Sadly, countries like Turkey with their tough rhetoric and ill-conceived policies have helped to push events in a similar direction," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Washington's Greater Middle East Project 'Aims at Creating Kurdish State'
    'Ankara, Damascus Must Unite' to Halt US-Backed Kurdish State in Northern Syria
    Double Standards: Americans Seek Raqqa Liberation to Split Syria?
    Daesh, Creature of the West
    Tags:
    mainstream media, Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, US foreign policy, foreign policy, Syria, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      zygyk
      This destructive strategy is decades-old. When a nation, cruel as the USA. becomes addicted to the stick (while they gobble up all the carrots for themselves) ... that is a situation, a schoolyard bully who has stolen, via violence, so many school lunches and pocket money. It's time to call 'em out for what they really are
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    California Beaches Comic
    Surf’s Up, Brah!
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok