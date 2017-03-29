Shelling of Polish Consulate in Ukraine’s Lutsk ‘Provocation’- Kiev

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Polish Consulate General in the northwestern Ukrainian city was shelled by unidentified attackers, no injuries were reported, though the consulate’s building was damaged, according to the diplomatic mission.

"I am indignant by this provocation against the Consulate General of Poland in Lutsk. This a low act of those against our friendship with RP [Republic of Poland]. We are doing everything that is necessary to punish those responsible," Klimkin wrote on Twitter.

Обурений провокацією проти Генконсульства Польщі у Луцьку.Це підлість від тих,хто проти нашої дружби з РП.Робимо все,щоб винні були покарані — Pavlo Klimkin (@PavloKlimkin) March 29, 2017

​The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Andrii Deshchytsia, Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland in response to the incident on Wednesday, according to the Polish Consulate General’s statement.