03:31 GMT +329 March 2017
    In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a rally in West Allis, Wis. Donald Trump says America cannot let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.

    Depths of Defeat: Health Care Failure Sends Trump's Approval Rating to New Low

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    After a resounding rebuke from US lawmakers and the general public caused the proposed Republican healthcare replacement bill to be abandoned last Friday, US President Donald Trump’s approval rating, already the lowest of any newly inaugurated US leader in history, has dropped again.

    After interviewing 1,500 American adults of voting age, a Sunday poll by Gallup has revealed that 57 percent of US citizens participating in the survey disapprove of Trump's progress, while 36 percent approve.

    President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members of the media regarding the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US House Intel Committee Continues Investigation Into Trump-Russia Ties - Nunes

    During President Barack Obama's first term in the White House, Trump tweeted: "@BarackObama has a record low 39% Gallup approval rating. Why so high?"

    Trump has been obsessed with ratings — his own and his rivals' — for some time. Since he took office, he's been engaged in a Twitter feud with former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger regarding the latter's hosting of a reality show in which the president formerly starred. Trump called Schwarzenegger's ratings "pathetic" earlier this month.

    Trump's record-breaking unpopularity is the lowest of any US president since the 1940s, according to the Financial Times. The ratings survey has an error factor of plus or minus 3 percent.

      jas
      I don't care about any corrupt poll, but Trump seems to be getting advice from RINOs who can't win a fair election process. RINOs look for ways to lose conservative votes.
