Lavrov: Claims of Russian Threat to the Baltics 'Absurd, Absolutely Unfounded'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov said that Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn are crying wolf when claiming that Moscow hatching some aggressive intentions against them.

"The statements periodically heard from Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn that Russia threatens the identity of the Baltic countries and hatching some aggressive intentions against them, are absurd and absolutely unfounded," Lavrov told Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

The announcement comes as the foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania discussed security challenges as well as issues related to cyber and energy matters with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said Tuesday after the meeting that the parties talked about new challenges such as hybrid threats, particularly cyber security, information security, and energy security.

He also stressed that the countries are "happy to see increased allied presence in the region."

© AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN US Senate Approves Montenegro Joining 28-Member NATO Alliance

Misker, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics are currently in Washington, DC where they hold meetings with Trump administration officials.

NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea since the outbreak of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine in April 2014, in response to what it considers to be Russia's aggressive foreign policy. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the Ukraine-related accusations leveled at it, warning that increased NATO activities near the country's borders could undermine regional and global stability.