UN Official Condemns 'Repressive Measures' Against Protesters in Belarus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the so-called Freedom Day protests took place across Belarus. In Minsk, the nation's capital, the demonstration coincided with the so-called March of Angry Belarusians. Both Minsk rallies were unauthorized by authorities and resulted in hundreds of protesters being detained, with some already having been released.

"The events of the last weekend prove the pre-meditated character of the repressive measures, and show an open return by the Government to its old policy of mass repression against citizens who exercise or dispense defense for human rights provided by the constitution and international treaties," Haraszti was quoted as saying in a UN statement.

Haraszti also condemned the raid against NGOs, during which authorities reportedly used violence and detained political opponent Mikalai Statkevich, who was released by the KGB intelligence service after three days of unexplained disappearance.

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Lukashenko: US, German Funds Sponsor Provocateurs in Belarus

The rapporteur remarked that the government was "known for its history of violent oppression," and that he would "continue to be vigilant and call on the international community to press for opening to dialogue with human rights defenders and those who promote peaceful and democratic change in Belarus."

Mass detentions at a number of centers, including the Viasna Human Rights Center, took place on March 25-26. According to Viasna, up to 150 people were convicted on Monday on charges of involvement in the Saturday protests in Belarus.

The participants of Freedom Day protests are opposing a law, signed in 2015, which imposes a special tax on people who had not been permanently employed for six moths. Some 470,000 people in Belarus should pay some $250 under the new decree.