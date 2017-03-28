Register
21:27 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Belarus police detain a protester with an opposition flag during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, March 25, 2017

    UN Official Condemns 'Repressive Measures' Against Protesters in Belarus

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 1410

    The government of Belarus has returned to a policy of repression by arbitrarily detaining, fining and sentencing peaceful demonstrators and members of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Special Rapporteur on human rights in Belarus Miklos Haraszti said on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the so-called Freedom Day protests took place across Belarus. In Minsk, the nation's capital, the demonstration coincided with the so-called March of Angry Belarusians. Both Minsk rallies were unauthorized by authorities and resulted in hundreds of protesters being detained, with some already having been released.

    "The events of the last weekend prove the pre-meditated character of the repressive measures, and show an open return by the Government to its old policy of mass repression against citizens who exercise or dispense defense for human rights provided by the constitution and international treaties," Haraszti was quoted as saying in a UN statement.

    Haraszti also condemned the raid against NGOs, during which authorities reportedly used violence and detained political opponent Mikalai Statkevich, who was released by the KGB intelligence service after three days of unexplained disappearance.

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a news conference in Minsk, Belarus. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Lukashenko: US, German Funds Sponsor Provocateurs in Belarus
    The rapporteur remarked that the government was "known for its history of violent oppression," and that he would "continue to be vigilant and call on the international community to press for opening to dialogue with human rights defenders and those who promote peaceful and democratic change in Belarus."

    Mass detentions at a number of centers, including the Viasna Human Rights Center, took place on March 25-26. According to Viasna, up to 150 people were convicted on Monday on charges of involvement in the Saturday protests in Belarus.

    The participants of Freedom Day protests are opposing a law, signed in 2015, which imposes a special tax on people who had not been permanently employed for six moths. Some 470,000 people in Belarus should pay some $250 under the new decree.

    Related:

    Importing Democracy: US Breeds Activism in Belarus
    Dozens of Militants Plotting Provocative Acts Detained in Belarus - President
    Belarus Delegation Holding Talks on Energy With Russia in Moscow - Source
    Radiation of Cargo Found in Jet in Belarus Exceeds Normal Level by 250 Times
    Tags:
    human rights, protests, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok