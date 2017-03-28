First US Goal at NATO Summit to Convince Allies to Boost Defense Spending - DoS

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On February 20, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the United States was expecting Europe to fulfill their promises on defense just like Washington was doing and that "the patience of the American people will not endure forever."

"The first goal that Secretary Tillerson is going to push is to get the allies to renew their commitment through increased resources for NATO’s defense spending," the official stated.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called NATO " obsolete ." He also accused European members of the alliance of not sharing US' burden concerning defense spending. He called for boosting the spending in 2017.

The issue of the contributions to the alliance has been raised repeatedly by the new US administration, insisting on all countries honoring their NATO budget responsibilities. The target of spending 2 percent of the GDP mandated by NATO was adopted at the Alliance's September 2014 Summit in Wales, with only five countries, including the United States, meeting the required standard, according to NATO figures.