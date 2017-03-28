Register
21:27 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A building can be seen in the Israeli settlement of Maale Edumim, in the occupied West Bank, in the background the Palestinian village of Azariya is seen on the edge of Jerusalem, December 24, 2016

    Palestine Maintaining Claim for Future Capital in West Jerusalem - Ambassador

    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5610

    Palestine maintains its position on the settlement of the Israel conflict and does not intend to give up its claim to be politically recognized as an independent state with a capital in West Jerusalem, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik Tuesday.

    Israelis and Palestinians wave flags
    © AP Photo/ Sebastian Scheiner
    Merkel: Two-State Solution Only Option for Israel, Palestine
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ambassador added that Russia was well aware of Palestine’s position on the issue.

    "We talk about the Palestinian State with the capital in West Jerusalem as well as the settlement of the refugees issue, implied by the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 without any deviations from its principles," Nofal said.

    Russia should play a bigger role in helping resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Nofal added.

    "I think that Russia should play a more prominent role in the Palestinian issue. The Palestinian problem is more important and complex than the Syrian one, therefore its significance only increases further as US and Russian stances converge," Nofal said.

    The ambassador added that Russia and Palestine were about to reach new stage of economic cooperation, which will include the potential for boosting ties in a broad range of sectors.

    Nofal's comments come ahead of a visit by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to Russia, which is planned for May 11. Earlier in March, the ambassador told Sputnik that the main goal for the visit would be to discuss the results of the upcoming 28th session of the Arab summit in Jordan, coordination amid Israeli attempts to opt out of a two-state solution, and share views on the US position concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The meeting is now also set to deal with bilateral issues, according to Nofal.

    A general view taken on March 29, 2016 shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israel 'Surprised' by Trump Administration's Demand to Limit Settlements
    "Of course, the meeting will deal with bilateral issues. We think there is potential for increasing broad and effective cooperation in various areas… We don't have many opportunities due to the occupation and external pressure, but we have good potential in pharmaceuticals and medicine, marble mining, agriculture and programming," he said.

    Over the decades, Palestinians have sought diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which includes the partially Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    The Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, chosen by the international community as the basis for conflict resolution, stipulates the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the borders set prior to the Six Day War in 1967, when Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula.

     

    Related:

    Palestine Rejects US Proposal to Hold Regional Conference on Mideast Conflict
    Russian Offer to Host Israel-Palestine Peace Talks Still in Force
    Palestine to Pay $4.5Mln to 550 Owners of Gaza Homes Destroyed by Israel
    Tags:
    capital, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok