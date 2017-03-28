Register
21:27 GMT +3
28 March 2017
    Igor Dodon

    Moldovan President to Sign Cooperation Accord With EAEU Despite PM Objections

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Vilf
    Politics
    0 16240

    The Moldovan president will sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union even despite the objections from the country’s prime minister.

    Business roundtable, Business Perspective on EU-EAEU as a Formula for Cooperation, at 2015 St.Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Moldova Begins Procedure of Obtaining EAEU Observer Status
    CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Tuesday a memorandum of cooperation with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be signed despite the objections from the country’s prime minister.

    "The president has the lawful right and mandate of the majority of the country’s citizens. I will not allow anyone to step between me and the nations. The memorandum of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union will be signed, full stop," Dodon wrote on his Facebook.

    Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip addressed Dodon with a letter saying that neither the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the EAEU, nor the request for observer status for Moldova as part of the union held economic benefits for the country. The statement was made in response to Dodon’s announcement that he planned to sign a framework cooperation agreement with EAEU during an international conference in Chisinau on April 3-4.

    Filip, the member of the pro-European Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), said the EAEU cooperation agreement would be inconsistent with the free trade regime introduced by the Association Agreement between Moldova and the European Union.

    Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Iran Hopes for Signing of Agreement on Free Trade Area With EAEU - Ambassador to Russia
    During the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in January, Dodon expressed interest in Moldova participating in the EAEU as an observer. He stressed that Moldovan-EU Association Agreement had failed to meet the expectations and led to the loss of the country's share on the Russian market and the drop in exports volume to the European Union.

    Dodon took office on December 23. His election program included restoration of the strategic partnership with Russia, returning Moldovan products to the Russian market and normalizing cooperation in the energy sphere. On February 28, Dodon said it was "vital" for Moldova to restore relations with Russia.

    Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are members of the EAEU, which stipulates the freedom of movements of goods, capital, services and people as part of the union and establishes common regulations in various spheres.

