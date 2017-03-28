US European Command Chief Says Turkey Drifting Toward Authoritarianism

"To be frank, there is some concern given some of the drift toward authoritarianism," Scaparrotti told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.
"That’s going well, but I do have concerns," he added.
Voters in Turkey will decide next month whether to approve a proposal to give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers as president.
Since thwarting a coup attempt last July, Turkey has arrested thousands of people, including military officers, high-ranking civil servants, teachers and journalists.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to meet Erdogan later this week in Ankara.
