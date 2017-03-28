US European Command Chief Says Turkey Drifting Toward Authoritarianism

© REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien European Command Chief Claims US Seeks to Deter Russia, Not Engage in Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Scaparrotti explained that Turkey remains a good ally to the United States, and the two nations are working together to counter terrorism and boost the US-led coalition efforts in Syria.

"To be frank, there is some concern given some of the drift toward authoritarianism," Scaparrotti told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

"That’s going well, but I do have concerns," he added.

Voters in Turkey will decide next month whether to approve a proposal to give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers as president.

Since thwarting a coup attempt last July, Turkey has arrested thousands of people, including military officers, high-ranking civil servants, teachers and journalists.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to meet Erdogan later this week in Ankara.