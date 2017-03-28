Putin, Rouhani Condemn Use of Stuxnet Virus Against Iran Nuclear Facilities

The United States and Israel are believed to be behind Stuxnet, a malicious computer code that targeted and ultimately disabled parts of Iran’s nuclear program in 2010.
"The sides condemned the attempts to use force or threat of force in the information space, such as the attack on the Iranian nuclear objects with the use of the Stuxnet computer program, as well as any attempts to use information and communications technology for malicious purposes," the statement reads.
According to the statement, the presidents pointed out the need to work out the rules of "responsible behavior of states in the information space under the auspices of the United Nations," and said that their countries were ready to cooperate in this field.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now if you want to talk of hacks as an act of war... well here you go. America and israel do it but the MSM says and does nothing other than demonize the targets of the hack. We saw that.
Alan Reid