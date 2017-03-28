Register
18:26 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran

    Putin, Rouhani Condemn Use of Stuxnet Virus Against Iran Nuclear Facilities

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi,File
    Politics
    Get short URL
    19330

    Russia and Iran condemn the attacks of the Stuxnet virus on the Iranian nuclear objects, believing that it is necessary to elaborate rules of countries’ behavior in the information space under the auspices of the United Nations, the presidents of the two countries said in a statement Tuesday.

    U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd as he arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ John Gress
    Obama Pardons US General Who Leaked Secrets on Cyber Attack of Iran Nuke Program
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In October, former US Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. James Cartwright pleaded guilty to lying during a 2012 federal investigation into the leak that exposed the Stuxnet computer worm.

    The United States and Israel are believed to be behind Stuxnet, a malicious computer code that targeted and ultimately disabled parts of Iran’s nuclear program in 2010.

    "The sides condemned the attempts to use force or threat of force in the information space, such as the attack on the Iranian nuclear objects with the use of the Stuxnet computer program, as well as any attempts to use information and communications technology for malicious purposes," the statement reads.

    According to the statement, the presidents pointed out the need to work out the rules of "responsible behavior of states in the information space under the auspices of the United Nations," and said that their countries were ready to cooperate in this field.

    Related:

    ‘Weapons Better Than Stuxnet’: NSA Spies Get Hacked
    ‘Stuxnet’ Case: Retired US Marines General Admits Lying to FBI Investigators
    Stuxnet, the CIA/Mossad 'Worm of the Apocalypse’ No Longer Threatens Iran
    Stuxnet: The Worm of the Apocalypse
    Tags:
    Stuxnet, Hassan Rouhani, Vladimir Putin, Israel, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      Now if you want to talk of hacks as an act of war... well here you go. America and israel do it but the MSM says and does nothing other than demonize the targets of the hack. We saw that.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok